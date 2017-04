1047 WZZK is giving you Access to ALL the big shows this spring and this week you can WIN tickets to the Soul2Soul tour featuring Faith Hill and Tim McGraw at the BJCC Legacy Arena April 21st!

Tickets for the Soul2Soul tour are on-sale now at all Ticketmaster outlets, but WZZK is sending you and your Soul Mate for FREE all this week! Be caller #14 after the Soul2Soul Sounder and WIN from the station sending you to all the concerts for FREE this spring, 104.7 WZZK!