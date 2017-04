104.7 WZZK is sending you to the biggest concert of the spring, Music and Miracles presented by Chicken Salad Chick, featuring Blake Shelton, Kelsea Ballerini, Thomas Rhett, and MORE April 22nd at Jordan Hare stadium in Auburn! Listen for the Music and Miracles Mash up all this week then be caller #14 to win your way to this gigantic show from 1047 WZZK!