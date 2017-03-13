The PBR’s (Professional Bull Riders) Real Time Pain Relief Velocity Tour will bring its thrilling, adrenaline-filled, edge-of-your seat excitement to Legacy Arena at the Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex (BJCC) on April 1, 2017. The PBR will be returning to Legacy Arena after a 3-year hiatus.

For one night only, some of the best bull riders in the world will battle the sport’s toughest bovine athletes. The thrilling 8-second rides and heart-stopping wrecks make the PBR’s Velocity Tour one of the most exciting live sporting events to see.

Get your discount tickets for only $10.47 when you use promo code: WZZK here Thursday March 16th and Friday March 17th!

Listen to win your tickets twice a day from WZZK!