Donald Trump has tweeted that Toyota will face hefty tariffs on cars built in Mexico for the US market if it builds cars south of the border.

The president-elect said the Japanese company would be hit with a “big border tax” if the plan went ahead.

Vladi333 / Shutterstock.com